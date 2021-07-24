Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Xilinx worth $55,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.