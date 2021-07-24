Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 231,571 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

