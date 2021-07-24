XIO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

