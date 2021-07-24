Xion Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $349,362.35 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $349,362.35 and approximately $334,000.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00039994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00114524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00147216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.90 or 0.99779602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.00893638 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,085,966 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

