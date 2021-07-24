XMON Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $43,892.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,409.10 or 0.04090261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

