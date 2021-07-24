XN Exponent Advisors LLC Acquires 383,300 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Elastic comprises approximately 6.1% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Elastic worth $107,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

