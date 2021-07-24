XN Exponent Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,093 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 5.6% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Pinterest worth $99,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,375 shares of company stock valued at $76,005,123 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

