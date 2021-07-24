XN Exponent Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,588,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,401,000. Coupang comprises 4.5% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coupang at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Coupang stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.