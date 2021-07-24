XN Exponent Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,000. Shopify comprises 1.8% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 123,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,832,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $4,149,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.93.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,374.07. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.