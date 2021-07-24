XN Exponent Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 174,700 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 3.6% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

FB opened at $369.79 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $375.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

