XN Exponent Advisors LLC Has $84.85 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 4.8% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $84,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $421,672,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

