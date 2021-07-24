XN Exponent Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 8.0% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Booking worth $140,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,202.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,252.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.42 billion, a PE ratio of 128.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.7 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,453.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

