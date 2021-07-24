XN Exponent Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,125,000. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 5.4% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of TransDigm Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $647.64 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $418.02 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $648.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

