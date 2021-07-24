XN Exponent Advisors LLC Sells 472,636 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC decreased its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 472,636 shares during the quarter. Desktop Metal makes up 2.1% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Desktop Metal worth $37,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

