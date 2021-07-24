XN Exponent Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,392,000. Qualtrics International accounts for about 1.2% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Qualtrics International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $3,651,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

