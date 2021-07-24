XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.90.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

