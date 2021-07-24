XTRABYTES Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $725,968.01 and approximately $228.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00143753 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

