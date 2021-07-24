Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) Stake Reduced by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBAW) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,776 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.33% of Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 70,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBAW opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.59. Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $34.23.

