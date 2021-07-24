Yandex’s (YNDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 706,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,014. Yandex has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yandex by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 131,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,126,000 after buying an additional 36,852 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

