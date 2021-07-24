Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.50. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 52,071 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yangarra Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market cap of C$121.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.