Yap Stone Market Capitalization Tops $262,607.15 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yap Stone has a total market cap of $262,607.15 and approximately $10,859.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yap Stone coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Yap Stone Profile

Yap Stone (YAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity . The official website for Yap Stone is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Buying and Selling Yap Stone

