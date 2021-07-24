Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,524 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.21% of Yatsen worth $59,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $760,054,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $54,208,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after buying an additional 3,076,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,680,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on YSG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of YSG opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.