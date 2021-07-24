YF Link (YFL) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $305,757.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $81.03 or 0.00239168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.30 or 0.00833269 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

