YIELD App (YLD) Price Reaches $0.40

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $45.50 million and $1.42 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.66 or 0.00858770 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00140621 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,538,581 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.