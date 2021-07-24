Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $893,552.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

