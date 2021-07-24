Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $287,178.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

