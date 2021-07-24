yieldwatch (WATCH) Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 6% against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $550.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

