YOU COIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $235,580.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.55 million and $235,580.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.66 or 0.00839205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.