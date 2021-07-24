YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,225 ($16.00). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97), with a volume of 41,333 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

