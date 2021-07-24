YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Tops $0.24

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $233,712.41 and $57,896.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 954,107 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

