Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $3.83 on Friday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,978. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ameresco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.