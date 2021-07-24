Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,004,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,284. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $31,833,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,339,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.