Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce $391.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.61 million and the lowest is $390.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $60.62 on Friday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

