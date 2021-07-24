Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:MOD opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $822.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.77.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. HCSF Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $7,385,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 392,705 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $5,007,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 819.8% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

