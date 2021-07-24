Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.76. 111,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,766. The company has a market cap of $339.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

