Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.