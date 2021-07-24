Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. ReneSola reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. 1,063,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $486.86 million, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 2.30.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.