Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 144,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,941. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $953.16 million, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

