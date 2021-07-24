Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000.

SYRS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28. The stock has a market cap of $290.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

