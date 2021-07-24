Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report sales of $633.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.80 million and the highest is $659.28 million. CAE reported sales of $397.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CAE by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAE opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

