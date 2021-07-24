Zacks: Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report sales of $155.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.20 million and the lowest is $153.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $631.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $631.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $647.20 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.73 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

