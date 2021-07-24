Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 213,599 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

