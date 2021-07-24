Zacks: Analysts Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$3.52 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.31) and the lowest is ($3.73). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.97) to ($13.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($12.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.32) to ($5.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.69. 121,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,076. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.74.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

