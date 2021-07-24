Zacks: Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SB remained flat at $$3.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 611,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $339.24 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

