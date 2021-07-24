Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. 5,303,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,854. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

