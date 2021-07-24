Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 242,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

