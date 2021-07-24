Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.23. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $13,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KELYA stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 78,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,228. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

