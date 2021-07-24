Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.84. 404,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,163. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,826 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 147,989 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $908,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

