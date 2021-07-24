Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report $151.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Oil States International posted sales of $146.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $612.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $738.50 million, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $815.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 26.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 304,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oil States International by 72.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oil States International by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oil States International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

