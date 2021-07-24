Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to report sales of $8.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.71 million and the lowest is $7.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $36.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $17.41 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

